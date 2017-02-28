

CTV Barrie





The Crown wants the youth, who killed an Innisfil mother in a crash almost three years ago, to spend time in jail.

Crown attorney Fred Temple told a judge on Tuesday that the youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, should spend at least one year in jail. Temple also said it should be followed by probation and a four year driving ban.

“What happened here is a permanent, irreversible tragedy. The Wisch Family will never be whole again,” said Temple. “This youth is not entitled to the same sentence as someone who has entered a guilty plea and a show of remorse."

The 20-year-old was only 17 when the BMW he was driving collided with Theresa Van Wieren-Wisch’s vehicle, killing her on Mapleview Drive in Barrie on April 4, 2014. Her 13-year-old son was also severely injured.

The court heard during the trial that the BMW was travelling at high speeds when the crash happened. The youth was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

A charge of stunt driving was dropped against the youth and another driver.

The defence asked the judge for mercy, saying the youth should not go to jail, but instead be sentenced to probation and community service.

“Sending him to adult custody would cause a tremendous setback and he will deteriorate quickly,” said defence lawyer Terry Hawtin.

Hawtin told the court that the youth suffers from depress and post-traumatic stress disorder. He says the young man has been to counselling sessions 47 times.

The youth also had a chance to speak in court. He said “I am filled with regret. I feel great shame.”

“I alone am responsible for my actions. I am truly remorseful and sorry. I want to continue to repay my debt to society.”

The judge will deliver the sentencing at a future date.