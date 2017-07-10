

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Hydro One customers are getting a chance to voice their concerns over a request to increase rates more than $10 over the next four years.

The Ontario Energy Board is holding a meeting on Thursday in Bracebridge to hear from residents and customers on the proposed rate hike. The meeting will be held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Hydro One is asking the OEB to approve their application to increase rates on Jan. 1, 2018 by $2.79 per month for the average customer. The rate would then continue to increase over four years.

By Dec. 31, 2022, the average Hydro One customers would be paying an additional $11.75 per month.

The request by Hydro Ones comes after the provincial government introduced legislation to reduce out of control energy bills. The Liberal government’s plan reduced bills by 25 per cent on July 1.

An Ontario-wide telemeeting is also set to take place for all Hydro One customers on Wednesday.

Anyone looking to participate can call 1-800-806-5484 and enter passcode 8940608# between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.