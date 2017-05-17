Featured
Hwy. 48 east of Newmarket reopens after serious crash
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:08PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:10PM EDT
Highway 48 has reopened east of Newmarket, following a serious crash.
According to the OPP, the driver of a vehicle travelling north on the highway lost control, struck another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP reconstruction team is on scene.
The highway wass closed between St. John’s Sideroad and Aurora Road for several hours.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.