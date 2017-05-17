

CTV Barrie





Highway 48 has reopened east of Newmarket, following a serious crash.

According to the OPP, the driver of a vehicle travelling north on the highway lost control, struck another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP reconstruction team is on scene.

The highway wass closed between St. John’s Sideroad and Aurora Road for several hours.