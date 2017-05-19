Featured
Hwy. 400 extension to Hwy. 404 added to provincial plan
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 2:40PM EDT
The province is one step closer to building a link between Highway 400 and Highway 404.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation added the highway extension to their growth plan of the Greater Golden Horseshoe.
It was listed as an element of infrastructure required to support growth.
Bradford West Gwillimbury has been pushing the government to build the link through the township.
“This is the result we were hoping for and I consider it a win for the people of Bradford West Gwillimbury,” said BWG Mayor Rob Keffer in a statement. “Inclusion in the plan shows that the province recognizes the need for the connecting link to better move people and goods through this region.”
A provincial environmental assessment has already been done.
A timeline hasn’t been provided for the project.
