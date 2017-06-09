

Staff, CTV Barrie





TORONTO -- The provincial government has annouced Durham Region, Huntsville and Orillia have been selected to host the 2019 and 2020 Ontario Games.

Durham Region will host the 2019 Ontario ParaSport Games, having hosted the Ontario Summer Games 17 years ago and the Ontario 55+ Summer Games seven years ago.

Huntsville hosted the Ontario 55+ Winter Games in 2013 and will again be the host in 2019.

Orillia will be hosting back-to-back Ontario Winter Games, having been previously awarded the 2018 Ontario Winter Games. The 2020 Ontario Winter Games will feature Orillia's new recreation complex, which is to open later next year.

The 2020 Ontario Winter Games is anticipated to attract more than 3,000 athletes, competing in approximately 25 sports.

The four day event is , tentatively scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 1, 2020. The games are estimated to generate $6 million in economic activity in the Orillia area.

The City of Orillia will receive $1 million in provincial funding through a hosting grant, which includes a $100,000 contingency and legacy fund.

"Momentum is already building within the community as we prepare for 2018. Now that Orillia has been awarded the 2020 Games, we will see the excitement and commitment from the community grow exponentially,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The 2020 Games will be our chance to showcase Orillia’s new state-of-the-art recreation facility and will define Orillia and area as a premiere sporting event destination.”

The government says the three multi-sport games will contribute to local tourism and economic activity with an expected total impact of $8.5 million in the host communities.

Officials say Ontario is investing a total of $1 million to support the 2020 Ontario Winter Games, $110,000 for the 2019 ParaSport Games and $235,000 for the 2019 Ontario 55+ Games.

- With files from The Canadian Press