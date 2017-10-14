

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Provincial Police in Huntsville are looking to speak to a driver after a string of incidents involving young girls.

OPP say a female student was walking to a local public school on Friday, when she was approached by a man in vehicle on Centre Street North in Huntsville.

He allegedly told the girl he had received permission from her parents to drive her to school.

The girl did not get in the vehicle, and the man drove off.

The suspect is described as approximately 60 to 70 years of age, wearing a grey hoodie, and he may have a white scruffy beard.

The vehicle he was driving is described as an older grey or silver four-door sedan with rust at the bottom.

Police are also investigating a similar incident which occurred on October 4, on Main Street West near Station Road, when a man approached three young girls and offered them a ride.

The OPP are reminding parents to speak to their children about not approaching vehicles unless they know the owner.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.