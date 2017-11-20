

Like many other facilities around the region, the Table Men's Shelter doesn’t have enough space.

The shelter has eight beds, provides three meals a day, laundry, showers and free clothing. But financial problems may force the shelter to close.

“If we don't receive $275,000 by Dec. 31 we will have to close in January,” says Heather Berg, founder of the shelter.

That money covers months of operating costs, including salary for three full-time staff and other services.

“We have six services we provide the community free of charge,” she says.

Those services include a soup kitchen, a clothing and houseware exchange store, personal needs counselling and a very busy food bank.

“We have more than 8 per cent of Huntsville use the food bank.”

Last year before the shelter opened, a local homeless man died on the streets. Staff say they fear they could see more of the same if the shelter closes.