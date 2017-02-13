

CTV Barrie





A Huntsville man has been identified as the deceased in last week’s fatal snowmobile crash.

Michael Decker was riding his snowmobile in the area of West Browns Road, near Timer Bay Road when a head-on crash happened with a vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Huntsville woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators still don’t know what caused the crash.