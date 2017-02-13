Featured
Huntsville man identified as victim in fatal head-on snowmobile crash
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 12:14PM EST
A Huntsville man has been identified as the deceased in last week’s fatal snowmobile crash.
Michael Decker was riding his snowmobile in the area of West Browns Road, near Timer Bay Road when a head-on crash happened with a vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.
The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Huntsville woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators still don’t know what caused the crash.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Huntsville man identified as victim in fatal head-on snowmobile crash
- One dead in early morning crash in King Township
- Panel sides with Ontario in AG pension spat; means $10.7B is left off net debt
- Autopsy reports expected Monday in Barrie's double homicide
- Search ends after police find body of missing East Gwillimbury woman