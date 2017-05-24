

Staff , CTV Barrie





The owner of the Super 8 Hotel in Huntsville and the companies director pleaded guilty to seven counts each of fire code violations under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act on May 16.

The company was fined $25,000 and the individual was fined $4500, not including victim surcharges.

The charges were filed by the Huntsville - Lake of Bays fire department after an inspection of the hotel on Main Street following a complaint.

Investigators discovered a number of serious contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code that they believed posed an immediate threat to life, said the fire department.

A notice was immediately posted to the hotel to deal with a fire alarm system that was shut down, exits that were blocked by ice and snow as well as smoke alarms that were not functioning.

Multiple charges were filed including failure to maintain the smoke alarms, fire alarm system and fire exits.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to maintain fire safety systems put in place to protect the lives of occupants” says Fire Chief Stephen Hernen. “These fines reflect how seriously these violations are taken by the Courts and the Fire Department when lives are put at risk.”

The hotel has since been brought into compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

Under the Ontario Fire Code, fines up to $100,000 per infraction and up to a year in jail can be imposed by the court for any Corporation found to be in contravention of the Act. Fines for an individual can be as high as $50,000 per count and can also result in a one year jail sentence.