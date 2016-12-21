Featured
Hundreds of free turkeys up for grabs tomorrow
Shawn Freer, owner of Midland's Foodland holds one of the 500 turkeys they are giving away for free to Midland, Ont. residents on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. (Brandon Rowe/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 3:26PM EST
Hundreds of free Christmas turkeys will be up for grabs on Thursday.
Chris Dopp, owner of The Mortgage Centre, will once again hand out 250 Christmas dinners in Collingwood.
About 80 of these are already spoken for, so the remain 170 will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. The hampers include a turkey, potatoes, vegetables and even a pie.
Dopp is expecting 60 to 70 people to be in line by 9 a.m. The turkeys will be handed out at the Mortgage Centre building at 192 First St.
The Foodland in Midland will hold their 3rdannual turkey give away. Owner Shawn Freer will be offering up 500 turkeys all day.
The turkeys are available to anyone from the surrounding area.
If any turkeys are left over from Thursday, they will be available for taking up until Christmas Eve.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Midland parents have a special Christmas wish for their terminally ill daughter
- OPP bust large credit card, identity theft ring
- State-of-the-art tech is saving ski clubs big money
- Police search for man who allegedly grabbed a young girl in Orillia
- Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge