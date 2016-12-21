

CTV Barrie





Hundreds of free Christmas turkeys will be up for grabs on Thursday.

Chris Dopp, owner of The Mortgage Centre, will once again hand out 250 Christmas dinners in Collingwood.

About 80 of these are already spoken for, so the remain 170 will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. The hampers include a turkey, potatoes, vegetables and even a pie.

Dopp is expecting 60 to 70 people to be in line by 9 a.m. The turkeys will be handed out at the Mortgage Centre building at 192 First St.

The Foodland in Midland will hold their 3rdannual turkey give away. Owner Shawn Freer will be offering up 500 turkeys all day.

The turkeys are available to anyone from the surrounding area.

If any turkeys are left over from Thursday, they will be available for taking up until Christmas Eve.