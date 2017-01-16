Featured
Human remains found near Parry Sound
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 11:15AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:28PM EST
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found near Parry Sound.
The remains were found near on a snowmobile trail near Nobel Road in McDougall Township on Sunday afternoon.
The OPP criminal investigations branch probed the scene for most of Sunday and were back at the scene on Monday
Police aren’t saying if they’re actively looking for a suspect.
The remains have been removed and sent to Toronto for testing. An autopsy is expected in the coming days.
No missing person reports have been made in that area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
OPP officers can be seen in McDougall Township, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 after human remains were found. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
