New figures show a surge in new homes being built in Barrie.

There were 44 new single-detached builds in November of last year. Looking at November of this year, that number skyrocketed to 83 new builds – an increase of 89 per cent

“It's very busy in the planning and building services department. We are having a tough time keeping up,” says Andrea Bourrie, director of planning and building services for Barrie.

That trend is expected to continue. In fact, the City of Barrie is anticipating a significant increase in new builds in the years to come.

“We're expecting to have about 1,000 to 1,500 units come online each year, starting in 2019.”

Barrie's population is expected to surpass the 200,000 mark by 2031.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says after slowing down last year, new builds are back up mainly because Barrie is more affordable than Toronto.