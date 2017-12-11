

CTV Barrie





The discovery of a body at a King Township construction site is being investigated by the homicide unit.

The body of Richard Layton, 46, of no fixed address, was found on Friday afternoon in the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick Drive.

York Regional Police says Layton was known to visit the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street in Toronto.

The YRP homicide unit is hoping to speak with anyone who knows him and may have seen him in the area prior to Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.