

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Some scary moments played out this morning after a suspected explosive device was found in Orillia.

The device was discovered by a resident at around 4:30 a.m., who then brought it to the Orillia OPP detachment over fears it could explode.

Three surrounding homes were evacuated, while officers set up a perimeter around the police station.

The OPP explosive disposal unit was brought and could be seen walking around the building before a loud bang was heard.

It took just under four hours for police to deem the device no longer a threat to public safety. Everyone who was evacuated from their homes have since been allowed back.

Police say if an explosive device is found, don’t move it or bring it to the detachment.

They say the best thing to do is to leave it and call 911.