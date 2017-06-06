

CTV Barrie





For the first time in months, home prices in the sizzling Barrie area housing market have decreased.

According to new numbers released by the Barrie & District Association of Realtors, the average selling price of a detached home in Barrie was $566,077 in May. That’s down from April, when the average selling price was $600,354.

The sale price of townhomes and semi-detached homes also saw a slight decrease, dropping from $438,091 to $408,622.

In Essa Township, a detached home went for $532,155 and $772,596 in Springwater; that’s down about $30,000 in both markets.

The biggest drop was in Innisifl, where prices fell almost $100,000 from $682,753 in April to $588,404 in May.

However, prices didn’t fall everywhere. In Oro-Medonte, the average selling price actually went up ab1.3403496

out $30,000 to $767,560.

The average selling price in all four markets is up when compared to this same time last year.