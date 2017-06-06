Featured
Home prices in Barrie area decreased last month
A sign advertises a new home for sale in Carleton Place, Ont., on March 17, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:16PM EDT
For the first time in months, home prices in the sizzling Barrie area housing market have decreased.
According to new numbers released by the Barrie & District Association of Realtors, the average selling price of a detached home in Barrie was $566,077 in May. That’s down from April, when the average selling price was $600,354.
The sale price of townhomes and semi-detached homes also saw a slight decrease, dropping from $438,091 to $408,622.
In Essa Township, a detached home went for $532,155 and $772,596 in Springwater; that’s down about $30,000 in both markets.
The biggest drop was in Innisifl, where prices fell almost $100,000 from $682,753 in April to $588,404 in May.
However, prices didn’t fall everywhere. In Oro-Medonte, the average selling price actually went up ab1.3403496
out $30,000 to $767,560.
The average selling price in all four markets is up when compared to this same time last year.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.