

CTV Barrie





Drivers across the region were getting used to a “new normal” with gas prices on Monday.

The price of regular gasoline in the area shot up by almost 5 cents per litre on New Year’s Day, to around $1.15.

The increase was felt across Ontario, thanks to the provincial government’s new “cap-and-trade” program, designed to make big polluters pay for harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Theprogram, which some call a carbon tax, has prompted refineries to pass their costs on to distrubutors, gas stations, and ultimately customers.

PC Leader Patrick Brown told CTV News on Monday he considers the system to be a cash grab with the government, which will not ultimately reduce emissions.

“It’s just more failed Wynne Liberal policy,” Brown said.

He says any carbon pricing scheme should be revenue-neutral to the government.

“I support the B.C. or Manitoba approach, which is … whatever you collect, you give back to the people,” he said.

“If it’s really about the environment, it shouldn’t be a revenue grab for the government.”

Laurentian University political professor Michael Johns says the government must be accountable for every cent brought in by the new program, to avoid further public backlash.

“There has to be accountability and it has to be clear,” Johns said.

“It can't be vague statements like we put money into clean energy. No, it has to be: we took in this amount of money, and we spent this amount of money and this is what we did with it.”

Gas Price watchdog Dan McTeague is warning of more increases in the future.

“We’re looking at, by 2022, a net increase between cap and trade and the federal government carbon tax, of as much as 12.6 cents a litre with HST,“ McTeague said.

The cap-and-trade program is also expected to drive up home heating costs this winter.