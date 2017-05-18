Featured
High winds cause damage, power outages across region
A barn was blown over during a thunderstorm in Holland Marsh, Ont. on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Nick/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 18, 2017 7:34PM EDT
Strong winds have caused damage and power outages across the region.
Reports of significant wind damage are coming in from King Township, where a barn has been blown over. The same witness says their vehicle was blown into a ditch.
The OPP say a tractor trailer travelling north on Highway 400 near Canal Road flipped during high winds and hail.
In Barrie, the wind brought down power lines and damaged roofs. A home on Prince William Way had its siding blown right off.
According to Hydro One, almost 35,000 customers around Georgian Bay are without power.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for almost the entire region on Thursday afternoon.
