Strong winds have caused damage and power outages across the region.

Reports of significant wind damage are coming in from King Township, where a barn has been blown over. The same witness says their vehicle was blown into a ditch.

The OPP say a tractor trailer travelling north on Highway 400 near Canal Road flipped during high winds and hail.

In Barrie, the wind brought down power lines and damaged roofs. A home on Prince William Way had its siding blown right off.

According to Hydro One, almost 35,000 customers around Georgian Bay are without power.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for almost the entire region on Thursday afternoon.