Several people involved in a high-speed pursuit on Highway 400 were later arrested after a break-in at a farm.

According to the OPP, officers tried to stop a black Ford pickup truck heading south on the highway near Forbes Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

They followed the vehicle, but called off the chase over safety concerns.

The truck was found abandoned in a field. A short time later, police received a report of a break-and-enter at a nearby farm.

A man and a young woman were arrested at the scene. Police say another man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. All three suspects are from Sault Ste. Marie.

They're all facing several criminal charges, including possession of cocaine.