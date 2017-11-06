Featured
High-speed pursuit suspects arrested after break-in: OPP
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 2:46PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 3:11PM EST
Several people involved in a high-speed pursuit on Highway 400 were later arrested after a break-in at a farm.
According to the OPP, officers tried to stop a black Ford pickup truck heading south on the highway near Forbes Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
They followed the vehicle, but called off the chase over safety concerns.
The truck was found abandoned in a field. A short time later, police received a report of a break-and-enter at a nearby farm.
A man and a young woman were arrested at the scene. Police say another man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. All three suspects are from Sault Ste. Marie.
They're all facing several criminal charges, including possession of cocaine.