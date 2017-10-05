

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The discovery of hidden cameras in music rooms at a Collingwood high school sparked concerns over student privacy, but police say there was nothing criminal going on.

Eight hidden cameras were installed in some of the music classrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute; they were discovered late last year. Six of those cameras were disguised as smoke alarms.

An OPP investigation determined the cameras were installed about nine years ago. The Simcoe County District School Board previously said two staff members installed the cameras to address concerns about instrument theft.

“The police investigation determined that the two undisguised cameras were disconnected and had not been utilized for several years,” investigators said in a statement. “The disguised cameras were recording to a hard drive which overwrote itself every three months.”

Several witnesses told officers that the rooms were used for costume changes and believed the rooms were private.

"None of the video obtained by police showed any evidence of privacy violations."

The schools’ administration previously said they were unaware cameras were ever installed.

That claim was refuted by retired music teacher Kevin Hamlin, who said the administration not only knew about it, but put notifications up to inform students.

With the investigation now finished, police say no charges will be laid.

All of the cameras have since been removed.