Here’s a look at what’s open and closed, as people head to cottage country for the Victoria Day long weekend.

What's open on Monday:

  • Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
  • Movie theatres
  • Most restaurants
  • Some grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Monday:

  • Bayfield Mall and Georgian Mall
  • LCBO and Beer Stores
  • Schools
  • Most banks
  • Public libraries
  • Most recreation centres
  • Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
  • Post offices

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will have no service
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • Other transit services will operate on reduced hours