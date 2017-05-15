Featured
Here's a look at what's open and closed for Victoria Day
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 2:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 6:39PM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed, as people head to cottage country for the Victoria Day long weekend.
What's open on Monday:
- Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies
- Canada's Wonderland
What's closed on Monday:
- Bayfield Mall and Georgian Mall
- LCBO and Beer Stores
- Schools
- Most banks
- Public libraries
- Most recreation centres
- Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
- Post offices
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will have no service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- Other transit services will operate on reduced hours
