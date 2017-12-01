

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police will be out this weekend trying to stuff a command post full of toys.

Beginning Friday, officer will be out in the community accepting new, unwrapped toys at the Canadian Tire in Alcona. Donations can be dropped off between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Saturday the command post will be setup at the WalMart in Bradford between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They will then head to the Canadian Tire in Bradford on Sunday, again between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cash and gift certificates will also be accepted.

In 2016, more than $25,000 in toys and gift cards were collected by South Simcoe Police and distributed through the Simcoe/Muskoka Family Connexions.

Donations from all three days will support CTV Barrie’s Toy Mountain campaign.