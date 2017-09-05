Heavy rain this summer has put an Alliston women’s shelter in a tough position.

The basement of My Sister’s Place, which is used to store everything from clothes, to food and toiletries, has seen better days

“It's very distressing. The smell down here is so bad,” says Kathy Garwood, financial coordinator for the shelter.

Heavy rainfall this summer has caused flooding through windows and walls of the century-old farmhouse. It has put donations and those who need them at risk.

“There's huge damage happening here. The mold and the smell, we don't want women and children down here. It’s dangerous for them to be down here,” says Deborah Harrington, My Sister's Place executive director.

Shelter staff don't know how long they can keep clothes and food in these rooms, and they can't accept new donations either.

One more serious flood could ruin everything for so many people who have nothing, but the clothes on their backs.

“Everything that you think you're going to need we have to supply that to them,” says Garwood.

The cost to repair the building to protect it from rain damage is around $50,000; money the shelter simply doesn’t have.

“We do have some great connections in the community and we're referring things out, but women and children, when they come here with very little.”

