Featured
Heavy rain possible for Tuesday night
Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 2:13PM EST
Heavy rain is expected to develop across the region on Tuesday night.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall. Thunderstorms are also possible.
The special weather statement has been issued for all of central and southern Ontario.
Rain is expected to taper off on Wednesday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Police hope for closure in the search for Mandy Thompson
- Teenager charged in ransacking of senior's home pleads guilty
- 'I alone am responsible': Sentencing hearing begins for youth found guilty in deadly crash
- East Gwillimbury man stabbed to death in Richmond Hill
- Leitch releases new video explanation on 'Canadian Values Test'