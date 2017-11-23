

One person is in custody after heavily armed officers surrounded an area near Barrie’s Allandale GO Station for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers armed with high-powered rifles converged on the area of Essa Road and Gowan Street on Wednesday, just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man was seen walking around with a handgun. Officers were able to identify the suspect and arrest him.

“There was a couple of cops screaming at him, telling him to follow directions and stuff. Follow the dotted line that they had a laser on the road,” said Melvin Stark. He captured the whole incident on video.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. After the man was taken into custody, officers also focused on an apartment building.

They searched the building on Thursday morning, but never found a gun.

“The firearm was not located. Investigators are continuing with this investigation to the validity of the complaints,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

The 34-year-old Barrie man has been charged with breach of probation, failing to comply with probation, uttering threats and disobeying a court order.

While appearing in bail court he was agitated and yelling. He had to be removed by police.

He will appear back in court on Tuesday.