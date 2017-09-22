

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Summer is officially done, but Mother Nature is still turning up the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a good part of central and southern Ontario.

Weather officials are expecting temperatures to his 40 C with humidex this weekend.

The warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Young children, pregnant women and seniors are most at risk during high heat.