Summer is officially done, but Mother Nature is still turning up the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a good part of central and southern Ontario.

Weather officials are expecting temperatures to his 40 C with humidex this weekend.

The warning has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Young children, pregnant women and seniors are most at risk during high heat.