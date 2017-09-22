Featured
Heat warning issued for parts of central Ontario
The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 3:54PM EDT
Summer is officially done, but Mother Nature is still turning up the heat.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a good part of central and southern Ontario.
Weather officials are expecting temperatures to his 40 C with humidex this weekend.
The warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
Young children, pregnant women and seniors are most at risk during high heat.