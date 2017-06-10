

CTV Barrie





A heat warning has been issued for a good chunk of central Ontario.

Environment Canada says temperatures through out Simcoe County and York Region will be near 31 C on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will hover around 20 C.

The heat warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Temperatures are expected to fall again by mid-week.