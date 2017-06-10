Featured
Heat warning issued for central Ontario
The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 4:40PM EDT
A heat warning has been issued for a good chunk of central Ontario.
Environment Canada says temperatures through out Simcoe County and York Region will be near 31 C on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will hover around 20 C.
The heat warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
Temperatures are expected to fall again by mid-week.
