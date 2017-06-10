A heat warning has been issued for a good chunk of central Ontario.

Environment Canada says temperatures through out Simcoe County and York Region will be near 31 C on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will hover around 20 C.

The heat warning has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Temperatures are expected to fall again by mid-week.