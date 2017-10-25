

Beatrice Vaisman , CTV Barrie





Health officials across the region are bracing for very busy flu season

The flu shot is now available at clinics, doctor’s offices and pharmacies across the region and health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated as they brace for a very busy flu season.

“Flu season hasn’t quiet started and it takes two weeks for it to work in your body,” said Dr. Colin Lee, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit.

Health officials are closely watching what’s happening in the southern hemisphere. Australia is experiencing that’s country worst outbreak due to the stain of Influenza A (H3N2).

The strain is known to cause severe illness, especially among seniors.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit, there were 691 reported flu cases and eight related deaths during the last flu season.

Along with getting the flu shot to avoid getting sick health officials also recommend increase hand washing, drinking more fluids, getting plenty of sleep and eat a balance diet.

The flu seasons typically lasts until late April.