It was an emotional day in court, where a woman who claims she was sexually molested as a teen at a now-closed private school in Innisfil took the stand.

The woman testified on Friday that Giancarlo Marchi, who worked and lived at Bay Point Academy, would creep into her dorm room in the middle of the night and sexually accosted her.

Marchi, 50, has pleaded not guilty to gross indecency and having sexual intercourse with two vulnerable female students.

The woman broke down several times, as Marchi’s defence lawyer suggested she was making the story up.

“He did it, he did it. And Mr. Marchi knows he did it,” she blurted out, while weeping. “I would not be sitting here in court 31 years later if he didn’t do it.”

In another incident, the woman alleges Marchi grabbed and twisted her breasts so hard they turned black and blue.

“I was hysterical,” she told the judge. “It was the worst pain I have ever experienced.”

Bay Point Academy was a private boarding school for students with emotional and behavioural challenges. The school was owned and run by Marchi’s mother, Caroline Marchi.

Giancarlo Marchi worked as a physical education teacher and handyman.

The woman who testified also claimed a second young girl was taken to Marchi’s room in the middle of the night.

That second woman is expected to testify later in the trial.