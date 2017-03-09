

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says parts of Ontario saw wind speeds over 100 km/h on Wednesday.

Hamilton was hit by gusts as strong as 115 km/h during yesterday’s wind storm, while St. Catharines saw winds of 104 km/h and London saw 100 km/h winds.

The strongest winds our region saw were recorded in Mono. Environment Canada says gusts of 80 km/h were seen in the small community.

The winds did cause some damage. Gusts brought down trees and knocked out powerlines across parts of the province.

The wind even sent a trampoline flying into a swing set in Melancthon.