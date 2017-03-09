Featured
Gusts hit over 100 km/h across parts of Ontario on Wednesday
A trampoline was sent flying into a swing set in Melancthon, Ont. on Wednesday, March 9, 2017. (Kim Peebles/ Facebook)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 3:47PM EST
Environment Canada says parts of Ontario saw wind speeds over 100 km/h on Wednesday.
Hamilton was hit by gusts as strong as 115 km/h during yesterday’s wind storm, while St. Catharines saw winds of 104 km/h and London saw 100 km/h winds.
The strongest winds our region saw were recorded in Mono. Environment Canada says gusts of 80 km/h were seen in the small community.
The winds did cause some damage. Gusts brought down trees and knocked out powerlines across parts of the province.
The wind even sent a trampoline flying into a swing set in Melancthon.
