

CTV Barrie





Police in Simcoe County were busy over the weekend after two separate armed robberies at convenience stores.

Two suspects armed with what appeared to be a black handgun entered the Banting Convenience Store in Alliston on Friday, at around 8:30 p.m.

The pair took cash and cigarettes. They were last seen fleeing the store on foot.

The first suspect is described a 6’ tall man, who was seen wearing a green hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect, a 5’10” tall man, was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. Both suspects wore white ski masks and black backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

A few hours later in Beeton, the OPP say a man walked into the Daisy Mart in Beeton with what appeared to be a long gun.

According to police, he assaulted the clerk and demanded money. When a witness entered the store, the man took off. The clerk wasn’t seriously hurt.

The 23-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man was later arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and several weapon offences.

He later appeared in court for a bail hearing.