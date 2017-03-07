Featured
Guns, sword and mini cannons seized from Barrie home
Guns, swords and mini cannons were seized from a Barrie, Ont. home. They can be seen in this photo released by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 2:21PM EST
Thirty-two weapons ranging from guns to a cane sword were seized from a Barrie home.
Barrie police received a complaint on Sunday about a man who had several unregistered weapons in a home on Yonge Street. The caller told officers that the man who lived there had a loaded sawed-off shotgun sitting on the arm of his couch.
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant, seizing the weapons and a vast amount of ammunition. Police report that the man had a load-bearing vest full of bullets.
The 57-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.
The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and more charges are pending.
------
Here’s a list of all the weapons seized:
- One sawed-off shotgun
- Five loaded long guns
- Three unloaded long guns
- Twenty antique guns
- Two mini cannons
- One load bearing vest full of ammunition
- An excessive amount of ammunition
- One cane with removable sword
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.