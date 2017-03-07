

CTV Barrie





Thirty-two weapons ranging from guns to a cane sword were seized from a Barrie home.

Barrie police received a complaint on Sunday about a man who had several unregistered weapons in a home on Yonge Street. The caller told officers that the man who lived there had a loaded sawed-off shotgun sitting on the arm of his couch.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant, seizing the weapons and a vast amount of ammunition. Police report that the man had a load-bearing vest full of bullets.

The 57-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and more charges are pending.

Here’s a list of all the weapons seized: