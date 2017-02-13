Featured
Group wants new regulations for scattering a loved one's ashes
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 6:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 6:31PM EST
Marilyn Chrysler didn’t know the rules when it came to spreading her husband’s ashes.
Chrysler knew her husband wanted his ashes in the water. So without knowing the particulars, she chose a spot and fulfilled his wish.
“I actually didn't care. I was going to do it anyway. We did it quite discreetly.”
The rules aren’t that simple. It’s not illegal to scatter cremated remains, but where it’s done can complicate things.
“Cremated remains can be scattered on private property with the property owner’s permission,” says Jeffery Scott of Peaceful Transition. “People can scatter remains in the water. There is nothing illegal about that process.”
“What’s prohibited is the burial of an urn or the burial of cremated remains in a provincial park or municipal land,” says Susanne Scott.
The Scotts want more municipal leaders to dedicate public spaces for cremated remains to give people a worry free option.
“In a park that allows it without it determined to be a cemetery.”
At least one local mayor agrees. Oro-Medonte has seen the need for more cemetery space firsthand.
“We had requests and actually expanded the boundaries of two cemeteries. We know that cremation is becoming more prevalent so I can understand they are looking for different options,” says Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes.
The owners of Peaceful Transition say they're not waiting for any changes in law and or attitude about the scattering of remains.
They’re buying a piece of land in Barrie where families can scatter the remains of loved ones, legally.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- 'Stay off the highways': Police frustrated by people driving on closed roads
- Cleaning up from the region's latest snowfall
- Group wants new regulations for scattering a loved one's ashes
- 'His loss is a blow to the squadron': The story of Hugh Coles MacMillan
- Huntsville man identified as victim in fatal head-on snowmobile crash