At any given time, there are 30 cats being taken care of by Sharon Morden.

Four years ago the humane society employee opened a cat rescue in her home. She fixes and rehabilitates cats, then finds them homes.

“Anyone in need of kitten rescue, cat rescue, feral cats, from Orangeville to Arthur, Fergus, to Shelburne; everyone knows her name cause she'll always come out to help,” says Tamara Wheeler.

However, the number of cats in Morden’s home isn't sitting well with neighbours, who say the smell is very bad. The issue was ultimately brought to town council.

“There is no zoning within the town limits that will allow you to have either a cat rescue or dog kennel, it's just not a permitted home based business,” says Shelburne Mayor Ken Bennington.

In June Morden was handed a cease and desist order, to shut down the operation by Oct. 10. She says four months wasn't enough time to set up a new location somewhere else.

“In my opinion, as a thank you, maybe for the thousands of dollars and the cats we've helped in the community, can you not just let me wait?” Morden says.

The mayor sympathizes with her cause, saying “she's an angel in the operation that she runs. It's just that it's a great program, wrong place.”

However, he says she's had a long grace period and time is up.

“The number of cats has not changed, since prior to June. There's still 30 cats in the home and I think the feeling around council is that that needs to change. If we don't enforce this, what happens the next time someone's operating outside the city's bylaws, or the rules?”

The town says if the cat rescue isn't shut down by Oct. 10 it will look for an alternative solution, which could mean calling the SPCA.