A Gravenhurst man has died after his pickup truck collided with a hydro pole.

Bernie Bowins was driving his pickup along Bethune Drive, near Winewood Avenue on Monday, just after 8 p.m.

The OPP says the truck left the road and struck a hydro pole. Muskoka paramedics found Bowins unresponsive and attempted to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

The 65 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing to determine why the pickup went off the road.