Featured
Gravenhurst driver dies in collision with CN Freight Train
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 2:28PM EDT
The OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a C-N freight train in Colborne.
It happened Friday evening.
Police say the lone occupant of the car -- a 55-year-old woman from Gravenhurst -- died at the scene.
The name of the deceased was not immediately released.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.