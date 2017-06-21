

A judge has ordered a Gravenhurst restaurant to be closed.

Bethune’s Bistro was ordered closed by a superior court judge because of fire code violations. The decision comes three years after the restaurant was originally cited for issues by the Gravenhurst fire department.

Last fall, the fire department turned to the courts for an order to force repairs. In April, the order was issued and had a deadline of June 19.

"I’m heartbroken because my entire family depends on this business," says Zab Xu, co-owner of the business.

The owners of Bethune's Bistro say they've spent nearly $200,000 bringing the diner up to code, but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open.

“The enforcement I feel was just too harsh. Not enough time was given for us to fix a lot of these things."

The owners "inherited" a laundry list of violations when they bought the old building three years ago. More inspections have resulted in more infractions ranging from problems with exits to doors and cooking equipment.

Town officials say there was ample time to make the repairs.

"This could have been avoided if there had been a higher degree of cooperation demonstrated earlier in the process," says town CAO Glen Davies. “First and foremost we want to make sure people are safe. There has been a history of fires in the downtown that have devastated the community."

Most of the work is done. The owners are still building a required outdoor exit from the basement. They say multiple delays including weather problems have worked against them and they shouldn't be punished.

"They don't know what's underground; they don't what it's like to pour concrete during a thunderstorm."

Under the order, Bethune’s will remain closed until the repairs have been made.

The owners hope to have all the work done by next week.