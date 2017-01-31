

A pair of announcements by the provincial government will help a cancer support centre and help bring a major sporting event to the region.

Ontario’s Tourism and Culture Minister Eleanor McMahon announced a $24,000 grant for infrastructure improvements at Gilda’s Club. She made the announcement on Tuesday.

The money will help them with some very important clubhouse costs.

"This grant will allow us to address some flooding issues, some preventative issues we've been in the clubhouse for over seven years now,” says Kristen Dawson, CEO and program manager at Gilda’s Club.

The money is coming from a provincial program to celebrate Ontario’s 150th anniversary with grants to various community groups and facilities.

“We're trying to do some preventative work. It will also allow us to address some issues with our HVAC system and our new hot water tank. The community gave us this wonderful club house, their generosity allowed us to build it, but the reality is the clubhouse is getting a little older and needs some attention."

McMahon also announced $80,000 in grant money to help support the ski and slopestyle “NoRam” competition being hosted at Mount St. Louis in March.

It will feature over 200 athletes from Canada, the United States, South America and Europe. The event will be a qualifier for the world cup, world championships and the Olympics.

The money will help pay for equipment and major upgrades for athletes to train on when they arrive in a few weeks.

The money comes from Ontario’s "Game ON" funding program for organized sports projects that help the local economy.