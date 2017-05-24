

CTVNews.ca Staff





Graco Canada is recalling 1,393 children’s car seats with defective restraint harnesses.

The issue affects My Ride 65 convertible car seats sold in Canada that were manufactured between May 14, 2014 and July 30, 2014, according to a safety advisory from the company.

The recalled seats have the following model numbers, which can be found on a tag underneath or on the back of the car seat: 1910553, 1910552, and 1910395.

Only seats with specific “webbing tag codes” and dates of manufacture have been recalled. Detailed instructions on how to locate the necessary information are included in the company’s safety advisory.

Graco said a test of the restraint harness component revealed certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats do not meet requirements for breaking strength in accordance with Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213.

Graco said it is notifying impacted owners and sending out replacement harness kits free of charge. The affected seats are said to be safe to use until the replacement kit arrives.

In the U.S., 25,494 My Ride 65 car seats are being recalled.