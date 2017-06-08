Featured
Georgina woman charged with impaired driving after arriving at vet appointment a week early
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 2:28PM EDT
A Georgina woman who was in too big a hurry to get her dog to the vet has ended up being charged with impaired driving.
York regional police say they were called when the woman showed up at a Newmarket veterinary clinic yesterday -- one week early for an appointment.
The woman was reported to be "out of it" and possibly intoxicated and was arrested after officers found her sitting in her car in the parking lot.
The 44-year-old was charged after blowing more than three times the legal limit during a breath test while the dog was left in the care of the clinic.
