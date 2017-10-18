

The Canadian Press





Police say a Georgina pharmacist and two other people are facing conspiracy charges in a drug investigation.

York regional police say the pharmacist told investigators he was robbed of fentanyl and other drugs on September 2nd by two masked men.

They say two people -- both from Georgina -- were arrested on September 20th and a pharmacist from Markham was arrested the next day.

Two men and a woman are facing drug and conspiracy-related charges.