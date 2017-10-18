Featured
Georgina pharmacist, two others charged in fentanyl robbery
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 2:53PM EDT
Police say a Georgina pharmacist and two other people are facing conspiracy charges in a drug investigation.
York regional police say the pharmacist told investigators he was robbed of fentanyl and other drugs on September 2nd by two masked men.
They say two people -- both from Georgina -- were arrested on September 20th and a pharmacist from Markham was arrested the next day.
Two men and a woman are facing drug and conspiracy-related charges.