With a little more than 48 hours away from a potential strike at Georgian College, students are getting anxious.

Some of the college’s 11,000 students participated in a Facebook livestream on Friday as a way to vent their concerns and have outstanding questions answered.

“It’s a downer on our side because we are losing school time, classes; it’s going to be hard on us,” says Marissa Gale, a pre-health sciences student.

Staff at Ontario’s 24 colleges will walk out if a deal isn’t reached by 12:01 Monday morning.

"It’s almost imminent. It makes me feel I’m not getting my money’s worth for the time I’m here," says Ian Phempister, student.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union and College Employer Council insist it's ready to talk anytime this weekend. However, no meeting are set.

"We’re educators first. We don't want to be on a picket line, but this is about the quality of our students’ education and it's about fairness for all of the faculty," says J.P. Hornick, the chair of the OPSEU bargaining team

A strike would cancel classes and some field placements, but student services would remain open. At Georgian, they say they're still working on other contingency plans.

“We will have an academic recovery plan in place to ensure they finish the semester. It really depends on how long the strike lasts,” says Lori Bell, a spokesperson for Georgian College.

Students have been told a strike could last 18 to 20 days like it has in the past.