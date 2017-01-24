In light of a norovirus outbreak at Humber College, local schools are taking extra precautions.

There haven't been any outbreaks at Georgian college or Lakehead University, but are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We have been in contact with our food services establishment as far as what training they have just to make sure we are satisfied with their hand washing, food training," says Chris Varney, a college spokesperson.

Both schools' cold and flu campaigns are in full effect. Signage and social media accounts are encouraging students to wash their hands.

"We are asking our cleaning staff to clean high touch areas, handles on doors, buttons on elevators," says Chris Glover, director of student affairs at Lakehead.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 14 outbreaks of norovirus since September. Most were at long-term care and retirement homes.

"We know the virus does circulate,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo. “Outbreaks happen when people don't wash their hands or surfaces become contaminated."

The schools are monitoring the outbreak and response at Humber. Officials are ready to contact the health unit, should there be an outbreak of norovirus or other illnesses.

"We work with them to investigate the source of the outbreak and make recommendations for infection control."

Georgian College will be sharing information and preventive tips from health unit to its staff and students through social media.

Anyone with norovirus is asked to stay home for at least 48 hours.