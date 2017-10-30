Featured
Georgian College broken into in Owen Sound
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 12:51PM EDT
Georgian College’s Owen Sound campus was broke into over the weekend.
The break-in happened sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Owen Sound police say several items were damaged, while others were stolen.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.