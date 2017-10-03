Dozens of salmon were killed when a gate system malfunctioned at a dam in Simcoe County.

Early Saturday morning, about 70 fish were found in the ladder at the Thornbury Fishway.

“It was awful. We know stocks are down anyway. The salmon were going up to breed and they were there and trout and smaller smolts,” says Michael McCabe, a Thornbury resident.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the dam gate system malfunctioned during an extended power outage Friday night.

“Sixty to 70 fish were caught in the fish ladder and they were mostly salmon. Ninety per cent were males,” says Jolanta Kowalski, a spokesperson for the MNRF.

Local fishing clubs say fish ladders, like the one in Thornbury, must be operating at 100 per cent efficiency at this critical time of year because rivers with dams are already bad news for fish migrations and reproduction.

“At some dams, only 30 per cent of the fish can get up. Others a little bit more and on return, a lot of fish get killed going back,” says Tony Degasperis, president of Georgian Triangle Anglers Association

The dam gates malfunctioned only once before, 13 years ago. Ministry officials say they are still looking into the details of what went wrong this time.