A man wanted for robbing a Barrie gas station has been arrested.

Barrie police executed a search warrant at a home on Veteran’s Drive on Wednesday, where they say they found items connected to a Dec. 28 robbery at the XTR gas bar.

"We recovered several items from that robbery that being the weapon involved and several items that the suspect wore that night,” Sgt. Bill Grant told CTV Barrie on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested during the search and has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No one was injured in last week’s robbery and nothing was taken.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.