

Staff, CTV Barrie





An investigation continues into a major gas leak in downtown Orillia Wednesday night.

Union gas is working closely with the fire department and city officials to address the gas leak.

“We are thankful that Union Gas along with Orillia Power, Orillia Fire and the OPP were able to contain the area quickly Wednesday evening to ensure the safety of residents in the affected area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We will continue to work with all parties involved to ensure that the issue is remedied as quickly as possible and that citizens stay up-to-date on the situation.”

The source of the leak has been identified by Union Gas and a repair plan is being developed so that natural gas service can be restored to the area, the city said in a press release.

Crews were expected to begin excavation Thursday afternoon in the area to prepare for the repair of the pipeline.

As a safety precaution, natural gas service has been shut off to 175 businesses and homes in the area.

There are several road closures in the downtown including West Street to Albert on Mississaga and Andrew Street from Colborne Street to Nottawasaga Street. There is no parking available on Mississaga Street.

The Orillia Opera House, library and businesses located from West St. to Albert Street on Mississaga Street are open.

The road closures are also affecting transit. The Georgian route terminal pick up location has been changed to West Street. South at Mississaga Street and the North route terminal pick up location has been changed to West Street North at Mississaga Street.

The city says hydro has been restored to all affected customers.

At this point, there is not enough information to determine how long the gas service interruption will last.