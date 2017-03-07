

CTV Barrie





High winds caused a garbage truck to roll into a ditch in Essa Township.

Provincial police say the truck caught the shoulder of the road because of the wind, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This was in the area of 5th Sideroad, near the 10th Line of Essa.

The truck rolled into the ditch, causing some oil to spill. Environmental services were contacted to clean it up.

No serious injuries are reported.