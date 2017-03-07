Featured
Garbage truck rolls into ditch in Essa Township
An OPP cruiser blocks the scene of a garbage truck rollover in Essa Township, Ont. on Tuesday, March 07, 2017. (K.C. Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 1:25PM EST
High winds caused a garbage truck to roll into a ditch in Essa Township.
Provincial police say the truck caught the shoulder of the road because of the wind, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This was in the area of 5th Sideroad, near the 10th Line of Essa.
The truck rolled into the ditch, causing some oil to spill. Environmental services were contacted to clean it up.
No serious injuries are reported.
