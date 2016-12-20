

CTV Barrie





A garbage truck driver is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Ramara Township.

According to Rama paramedics, the truck tipped in the area of Sideroad 25 and Concession Road 12 on Tuesday morning. The driver was in the cab, but his leg became pinned.

The driver’s injuries were thought to be more severe and Ornge Air Ambulance was brought in to transport the man to a Toronto hospital.

However, local paramedics ended up taking him to Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia after determining his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating.