Featured
Garbage truck driver in hospital after Ramara crash
Emergency crews can be seen at a serious crash involving a garbage truck in Ramara, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 20, 2016 1:13PM EST
A garbage truck driver is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Ramara Township.
According to Rama paramedics, the truck tipped in the area of Sideroad 25 and Concession Road 12 on Tuesday morning. The driver was in the cab, but his leg became pinned.
The driver’s injuries were thought to be more severe and Ornge Air Ambulance was brought in to transport the man to a Toronto hospital.
However, local paramedics ended up taking him to Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia after determining his injuries were non-life threatening.
Police are still investigating.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Midland parents have a special Christmas wish for their terminally ill daughter
- OPP bust large credit card, identity theft ring
- State-of-the-art tech is saving ski clubs big money
- Police search for man who allegedly grabbed a young girl in Orillia
- Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge