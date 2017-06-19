

CTV Barrie





Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who died in a motorcycle crash last week.

Jeffery Plunkett’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Highway 26, just outside of Barrie on Friday evening. The 26 year old was later pronounced dead.

He is being remembered in Barrie and in Ottawa, where he was part of the basketball community at the University of Ottawa.

Plunkett was the son of former York Regional Police Const. Robert Plunkett, who died in the line of duty back in the summer of 2007.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.