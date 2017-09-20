

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The community of Springwater is coming together to make sure a boy diagnosed with a terminal illness fulfills his bucket list.

Dakota Rumney enjoys the same thing most 12-year-old boys do. But unlike most boys his age, he lives with a rare disease called ponto cerebellar hypoplasia 1.

It's a terminal genetic disease affecting the brain. Most children who have it don't live beyond their first birthday. Dakota has defied the odds, but his mother says his condition is deteriorating rapidly.

“He’s walking less and less. It's more and more painful. He’s losing trunk control and his eating is the main issue,” says Jen Rumney.

Knowing how precious time is, Dakota has a bucket list. So do his parents.

They're planning a major renovation to keep Dakota at home instead of in hospice. A local fire department has thrown in $500 and made Dakota an honorary member.

Family and friends will raise money with a garage sale in Barrie on Saturday.

“We just want him to be home as long as he can," says Rumney.

All the money from this weekend's garage sale goes directly to the Rumney family. They say they need about $40,000 for medical equipment, and home renovations to keep Dakota out of hospice.

The garage sale will happen at 381 Edgehill Dr.

You can also help Dakota by clicking here.